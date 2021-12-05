Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro) discuss their epic return to Spider-Man: No Road Home.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It will have great surprises, but without a doubt the best thing will be to see villains that were in previous installments such as Willem dafoe (Green Goblin), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Jamie foxx (Electro), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans). But also, it is speculated that many more could appear, but we will discover that when this shocking story of Marvel studios that produces next to Sony.

Stakeholders’ statements:

“When we were filming Spider-Man: No Road Home, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be a big secret.” Said actor Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus). But, you know, it’s on the Internet. In fact, I described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood! It was wonderful… It was very interesting to come back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a bit of a lower back. “

Jamie Foxx (Electro) revealed the most terrifying villain in Spider-Man: No Way Home: «For Willem it seems personal, because with us, for Electro, it is the world that made me wrong, but, when something is personal… There is nothing that can overcome that, no matter what costume you wear, no matter what you do. Because when he speaks, he has the power… It is personal and every time you can make a character personal in the film, it has more weight ».

Here is the complete video for you to enjoy:

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be released on December 16, 2021. While we wait for its arrival in theaters, you can review the films of Marvel studios where this character appears in Disney Plus, the streaming platform that can be accessed through this link.