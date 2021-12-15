Spider-Man: No Way Home - Review and Criticism NO SPOILERS

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a rollercoaster of emotions that fans of the wall-crawler will appreciate for years, something that we told you in our review and criticism.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has reached theaters, and the expectations that the film has generated responds to what Jon Watts leaves us in the third installment of Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of which we share our review and criticism.

The film begins in the same place that Spider-Man: Far From Home left us, with Mysterio revealing that Peter Parker is the teenager who operates under the alias of Spider-Man, which begins to generate division of opinions among New Yorkers, some They show their hatred and others support the friendly neighbor.

Both Peter and his closest ones, as well as Aunt May, begin to be harassed by the authorities, the press, and New Yorkers who seek to know about the life of the young man from Queens, which leads him to ask Doctor Strange for help.

But things don’t go as Peter plans and what was originally a spell to help him turns into a headache with old acquaintances from previous Spider-Man sagas, in an adventure that fans will enjoy.

A movie with great emotions from beginning to end

Compared to the two previous experiences of Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new installment arrives corrected and increased, since the doses of action are complete and sometimes there is even empathy with the villains on screen.

As in any good Marvel movie, touches of humor cannot be absent, and the villains cooperate so that these moments make us smile, although there are moments that will make the fans shed some tears.

But one of the important points is that Peter Parker finally learns that the greatest power of Spider-Man is his humanity, in addition to the fact that the arachnid is a synonym of hope, which Stan has managed us since 1962 Lee and Steve Ditko

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a rollercoaster of emotions that wall-crawler fans will be grateful for for years, paving the way for Spidey’s new exploits in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse.

SMASH verdict

Without fear of being wrong, Spider-Man: No Way Home is both the best film of the first trilogy of the wall-crawler at Marvel Studios, as well as the highlight of what is going on in phase four of the MCU and one of the most memorable feature films in history. of Spidey on the big screen.

Spider-Man: No Way Home manages to deliver fan service to Spider-Man readers, as well as their movie fans, culminating in the titanic work of the union between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures

Without falling for spoilers, don’t miss the two post-credit scenes, which range from (unintentional) comedy to horror and madness.

Source: SMASH Mexico

