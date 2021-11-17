"Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiered the second trailer for the most anticipated Marvel movie, will there be Spider-verse?

From launching, the internet is going crazy with the premiere of the second trailer of the new installment of our arachnid friend “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, in which in addition to seeing Peter Parker again, we have some old acquaintances.

Without further ado, here is the new trailer:

What was speculating during all this time, is still not a reality, at least in this second trailer: there is still no indication of the appearances of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-man in this new installment of Marvel.

However, all is not lost, as the appearances of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx as Electro and even Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, keep hope alive.

What the trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” reveals

The trailer punctuates the plot of the story, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help so that everyone will forget that he is Spider-man, this spell will cause villains from two other universes to arrive to try to defeat the superhero played by Tom Holland.

Among the new scenes stands out the interaction that Dr. Octopus, apparently locked in a security cell, has with Peter and his friends, who make fun of his name.

We can also see the new costumes, including one with powers in the style of Doctor Strange.

On previous occasions Tom Holland has made spoilers about the other two installments of the Marvel Studios saga, however both he, Andrew and Tobey have remained very hermetic in the face of questions.

Beyond what fans can expect with the Spider-verse, let’s remember that both Spider-man Prior to the one played by Tom Holland are owned by Sony Studios, so copyright is an issue that both Disney and Marvel have to tackle.

Although we couldn’t see all three Spider-man In this trailer, it is surely a hype that Marvel will keep until next December 17, the date on which “Spider-Man: No Way Home” It will be released worldwide.

We just have to wait a little longer to find out if the so-called Spider-verse is or not a reality in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”