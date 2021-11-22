A new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will apparently come out later, closer to the movie’s premiere, has been leaked. It is made to be shown on TV and seems to confirm one of the most popular theories about the movie, as well as showing more details about J. Jonah Jameson and Lizard.

The advance, as expected when it comes to Marvel studios, has been removed from social networks. But we have seen it and discovered some interesting details that we will all enjoy, later, when it is officially released.

Although both characters We had already seen them in the second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, published on November 16, this time there are some interesting peculiarities. In the case of Jameson we can see in more detail the outfit he wears in the film, which reflects the character played by JK Simmons when he appeared in the original trilogy of Spider-man Directed by Sam Raimi. In fact, is the same clothing worn during the final scenes of Spider-man 3 (2007).

As for Lagarto, the new trailer shows more scenes of the villain, much closer than the second trailer, where he can be seen in a very few moments and much further away. It is not yet confirmed if it is Curtis connors interpreted by Rhys Ifans, as we saw it in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) or it is definitely another version.

J Jonah Jameson in ‘Spider-Man 3’, in the leaked trailer for ‘Spider-Man: no way home’ appears with exactly the same clothes.

“The multiverse is real”

In this trailer you can also hear Peter Parker (Tom Holland) saying “the multiverse is real.” It is probably a reference to Spider-Man: Far From Home, in which Mysterio convinces the world that he comes from a parallel universe, but is later discovered to be a sham. This time, as the trailer seems to indicate – in addition to the events that occurred in Loki – the multiverse definitely exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This finally confirms that Spider-Man: No Way Home yes it opens the big door to multiverse and it is not an illusion created by Doctor Strange. What we still have no real confirmation of is the presence of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and their particular versions of Peter parker, although it is rumored that there is already a date for the revelation.

The leaked trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No way home’: in the most remote places of the internet

The leaked trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home was posted on social media by John Campea, to later be eliminated, we assume that due to pressure from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. But as with these things, it is being published in different corners, some well-known, and others not so much, on the internet.

Out of respect for both studios, we don’t post links to where the leaked new trailer can be seen, but whoever seeks finds. And it’s definitely pretty easy to see it on some forums and platforms.