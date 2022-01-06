Spider-Man No Way Home continues to break the box office worldwide, becoming the most successful Spider-Man (not counting The Avengers) and Sony movie ever.

Spider-Man No Way Home is turning out to be the blockbuster we expected, even despite the boom in Covid-19 cases by the omicron variant Worldwide. In the United States it became the second best premiere in history, only behind Avengers Endgame, reaping 600 million dollars in its first weekend.

In just 12 days, boxed in the magic figure of $ 1 billion, the American billion, a figure to which very few films can aspire, and which had not been achieved since 2019, before the pandemic (where, yes, eight films achieved that figure, six of them from Disney).

Two weeks after its premiere, the latest figures for Spider-Man No Way Home add up $ 1.16 billion worldwide, which makes it the most successful film in the history of the distributor Sony Pictures.



The previous highest grossing film was the predecessor to No Way Home, Spider-man far from home in 2019, which stayed at 1.13 billion, so No Way Home is also the most successful Spider-Man solo movie ever, well ahead of the previous Holland or the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire sagas.

Spider-Man No Way Home is temporarily placed as Marvel’s seventh highest grossing film, above Captain America Civil War, which made 1.15 billion (and was the movie in which Tom Holland’s Peter Parker debuted).

Ahead you have Iron Man 3 (1.21), Black Panther (1.34), Avengers Age of Ultron (1.40), The Avengers 2012 (1.51), Avengers Infinity War (2.05) and Avengers Endgame (2, 79).

At the domestic box office (in the United States) Spider-Man No Way Home has accumulated 516.5 million, surpassing the box office of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the last box office of 2019 before the pandemic.

The most interesting thing is that, following this rhythm, could raise much more, because it has achieved this figure faster than Infinity War, The Last Jedi or Rogue One. In fact, the rate at which it is raising is only behind Star Wars The Force Awakens and Avengers Endgame.

Spider-Man No Way Home’s strong box office performance is good news for the industry … though is sweeping other premieres that they cannot fill the rooms, with much more discreet lockers and that reveal that we are still in a pandemic.

Sings! 2, Matrix Resurrections, The King’s Man or West Side Story They are far behind: Sing 2 has 73 million worldwide (compared to 1,160 for Spider-Man), and The Matrix has 68. Only Charm, of the Christmas premieres, has stood out with 194 million worldwide.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.