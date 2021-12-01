Spider-Man: No Way Home is a pre-sales hit

Although Spider-Man: No Way Home still only a few days away, pre-ticket sales recently started. Thus, A new report has pointed out that this film had the first day of this most successful period in recent years.

According to Fandango, who specialize in US ticket sales, Spider-Man: No Way Home had the best first day of pre-sales since Avengers: Endgame. While the exact number was not revealed, this statement means that this tape is sure to be a total success. Along with this, it has been mentioned that the arachnid’s new adventure has surpassed Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, feature films that were released before the pandemic, in this same sector.

The excitement of the public is at its highest right now. Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home It will finally be released on December 15, every day the wait gets heavier for the fans. On related issues, the hits for this movie’s tickets have already been unleashed. Similarly, it seems that Sony has no intention of making more movies of this character with Tom Holland.

This shouldn’t be a big surprise. From Avengers: Endgame, there has not been a movie so long awaited by the public. Even considering the pandemic, No way home it has the potential to exceed $ 1 billion at the box office. While this is somewhat complicated considering the current situation, this will not have the success of the film worldwide.

Via: CNET