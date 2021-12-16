After much waiting, surely going with the may of care on the internet to avoid spoilers, Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in select cinemas around the world and also his post-credit scenes. The highly anticipated film that puts the final touch (for now) to Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man trilogy has been one of the most acclaimed releases of the year.

And like any good Marvel movie worth its salt, part of the hype is not only in the movie itself, but also in what surrounds it. Of all the elements that make a Marvel movie its hallmark, there are the post-credit scenes. Those pills in teaser format that closes each premiere and that gives us a clue about what we will see in the future of the franchise.

Logically, and being Spider-Man: No Way Home One of Marvel’s most anticipated scenes, its post-credit scenes also raise excitement almost to the level of the movie. We who have already seen them can tell you not only how many there are, but also what each of them means.

How many post-credit scenes does’ Spider-Man: No Way Home have?

Marvel studios

But don’t worry because this article is spoiler free, so if you haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home nothing happens, we are not going to reveal anything to you. On the other hand, if you have already left the cinema and want to know what is seen after the credits, you can read our special article on what is seen at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If you’re still interested in knowing how many post-credit scenes it has’Spider-Man: No Way Home Do not go too far. And it is that as in the most recent releases of Marvel, the new Spider-Man movie does not have only one post-credit scene.

Date of high in Disney plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.

In total there are two post-credit scenes that can be seen in the new Spidy movie. Each with its own content and meaning to read between the lines. Of course, if you have not seen yet Spider-Man: No Way Home But you don’t want to miss out on what can be seen in his two post-credit scenes, we recommend that you catch up on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

And yes, that includes the series that recently premiered on Disney Plus. We are not going to tell you which one, but you can already imagine which one we are talking about.