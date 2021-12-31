After the successful premiere of Spider-Man No Way Home, we tell you the iconic memes that were recreated in the movie On this note!

Spider-Man No Way Home, In addition to breaking many records, it has certain nods for fans of the arachnid superhero. Some of them are dialogues that are repeated or that have their continuation in the film. But other winks were the memes, that surely if you use social networks you will realize that one was being recreated at that time. How are we going to talk about Spider-Man No Way Home and specific scenes of the movie, we recommend that if you have not seen it yet, stop reading the note because it contains spoilers.

One of the memes that had its version live action in the movie it was the classic of the two Spider-man pointing … only now there were three. The original image is from 1967 cartoon, and the chapter is called Double identity. In this episode, a villain tries to replace Spider-man by impersonating him, and when both superheroes cross paths, the iconic meme is created.

This meme is used in many situations and has several variants, including one in which there are many more Spider-man. In the movie, after Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield appear and get to work in the laboratory of the college of Peter to heal the villains. When Ned see a computer where it was indicated that the experimental technology was ready, call the Peter parker from Tom holland.

But as they are all called Peter, all the Spider-man they get a bit confused and answer together. They begin to point to each other as well as themselves, while Ned he took the time to specify what Peter was talking about, giving one of the best scenes in the movie.

Another meme that appears in the film is from the first installment of Sam raimi and involves Norman Osborn. In the first movie of Spider-man, Norman osborn takes Harry on a school trip and meets Peter. And the scene ends with Osborn saying “You know, I also have something of a scientist”. This meme began to be used in recent years when people did not believe in scientific facts and gave their opinion without real foundations.

Lastly, we have the rent payment meme. This meme also came out of the movies of Raimi, since the owner of the apartment where he lived Peter I lived asking him about the rent. The meme became quite famous among millennials since they felt represented by Peter with all the payments they had to make.

Despite the fact that this meme does not have a specific scene in which the phrase is said verbatim, we see at the end as the Peter from Holland get an apartment. The owner of the department of Holland made it clear off camera that “Rent is paid first”, being a nod to the movie of Raimi.

These are just some of the nods to other movies that are in Spider-Man No Way Home. But there are other winks, like scenes that are repeated in the new movie. An example is when the Peter de Tobey intersects with Doctor octopus and they have a similar conversation to the one they had in the second movie. Spider-Man No Way Home It is already in theaters and it became one of the highest grossing films during this 2021.

