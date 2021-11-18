Almost all accounts of Sony, Marvel and Spider-Man posted the same trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, except one that shows us an error in the edition. Find out more in this note!

The second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home and with it many theories and comments. Several of these are related to a second of a version of the trailer that only published the account of Sony Pictures Brazil, where it is seen that an invisible force hits the Lizard. Something quite rare, but that could mean the return of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield.

With this mistake, fans began to speculate on who they edited from the trailer so that we don’t see it. Everything points to one of the Spider-man that would appear in the movie. In this scene what can be seen in the trailer is a Tom holland facing Electro, the Sandman and the Lizard. However, if one of the Spider-man is there, why not all three? This would turn the fight into an epic three vs three.

To see this specific moment go to time 0:54 and pay attention to the Lizard:

In 1 month we will begin to receive visits… from all the universes. Assista agora ao novo official trailer of #HomemAranhaSemVoltaParaCasa, which premiered on December 16 exclusively at us cinemas. Pré-venda available from November 29! pic.twitter.com/Z0SqV7bhrQ – Sony Pictures Brasil (@SonyPicturesBr) November 17, 2021

It seems that the wind is hitting the Lizard quite hard. Except that they have erased someone or something that is fighting alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Let us remember that it is nothing new that Sony or Marvel modify trailers. We have seen it in the de Avengers: Infinity War, Edgame and also in Eternals, where Marvel added a scene that doesn’t even appear in the movie.

Before noticing this, many fans were relieved that they didn’t show Maguire nor to Garfield, since they prefer that such an event surprise and be reserved for the big screen. On the other hand, on the other hand, there was some disappointment because they wanted to see them to have a confirmation and also avoid more speculation or leaks of images of the actors on the set.

Remember that Spider-Man: No Way Home will continue the events that occurred in Far from home, and will pick up right after Mysterio (Jake gyllenhaal) will reveal to the world the identity of Spider-Man. For this, Peter parker asks for help from Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that will make everyone forget who Spider-Man really is. However, something goes wrong and the multiverse breaks loose. We suppose that from here on the relationship between Peter and Stephen is not going to be very good, since different villains from other realities will begin to arrive in that universe: Doctor Octopus, the Sandman and the Green Goblin of the saga directed by Sam raimi and, from that of Marc webb, Electro and the Lizard.

To find out everything and confirm (or deny) rumors and theories, we will have to wait until December 17, the date on which it will be released Spider-Man: No Way Home. This is the third film about the Spiderman interpreted by Tom holland and directed by Jon watts.

