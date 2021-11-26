Spider-Man: No Way Home would have leaked the inclusion of Tobey Maguire via a Bark Box pamphlet. We tell you everything, in this note!

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Spider-Man movie by Tom holland, will premiere next December in cinemas around the world, and the first trailers and even promotional posters suggest that we will see a cross-over between the universe of Spider-man from Tobey Maguire, with that of Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Of course, these rumors have been around the Internet for several months. Also, everything exploded when we saw Green Goblin from Willem dafoe, Dr. Octopus of Alfred Molina and Electro de Jamie foxx, as some of the main villains that Spider-Man from Tom holland, when we know that they are enemies of the Spider-Man of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Is that Tobey Maguire?

But despite the multiple rumors and the appearance of these villains in promotional videos of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we still haven’t seen a single appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. At least until now, because it seems that Sony he missed a small detail in a pamphlet from No Way Home.

Has been the user @Dominic_kravitz who published in Twitter a pamphlet of Bark Box in which you can see Spider-Man from Tom holland in a pose that is cut into three different styles. However, a part of Spider-Man’s head is clearly visible in the upper right corner of the image. Tobey Maguire: the shape of the eye and the cobwebs sticking out of the suit are details of the design that appeared in Spider-man from Sam Raimi.



Now, many fans called the image “false”, as is normal in these cases. However, the user defended himself with the publication of a video and the pamphlet itself in his hands: “There is the image, it is not false, I have not falsified this. So there you go, I hope this is proof enough that this is real. ” said.

The pamphlet was included in a box of Bark Box, a service similar to Loot Crate in which people subscribe to receive boxes of nerdy surprises from time to time. In this case, as well confirmed Bark Box, the company works with a promotion of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so there is a possibility that the pamphlet is true.

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation on the inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to No Way Home.

