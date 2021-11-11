The duration of Spider-Man No Way Home could be almost 160 minutes, the second longest in Marvel after Endgame. There is so much to tell in this movie!

Spider-Man No Way Home the December 17. There is very little left for the doors of the multiverse to open in the film most anticipated by Marvel fans since Avengers Endgame … so much so that even its director says it’s “Spider-Man Endgame”.

With everything this movie wants to tell (reunion of supervillains from previous Spider-Man movies, headed by the best of all, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus) many fans worry if the movie will be long enough to get it all right.

So you will be pleased to know that, according to Income, a Brazilian billboard website, the movie will be even longer than expected: 159 minutes. That is, 2 hours and 39 minutes. Previously, already It was rumored that the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios film would be around two and a half hours.



It should be noted that the Brazilian website has been updated and no longer indicates the length of the movie, So maybe it was a mistake … or advance information that they should not reveal so soon.

If it finally lasts 159 minutes, it would be the second longest MCU movie, behind of Avengers Endgame, which lasts 181 minutes. I’d be on the line of Eternals, which comes out this week and lasts 156 minutes.

It would also be the longest Spider-Man movie. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 lasted 142 minutes, Spider-Man 3 lasted 140, and Spider-Man Homecoming lasted 133 minutes.

This week the trailer for Morbius, so we should not take long to have the second and final trailer for Spider-Man No Way Home. Meanwhile, the rumors and speculation about which villains (and which heroes) will appear in the film.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.