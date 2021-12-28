Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to break records and now becomes the highest grossing film during the pandemic. Read all the info Here!

The third part of the movie trilogy of the Spider-man from Tom holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home, It does not stop breaking records and now it becomes the highest grossing film during the pandemic. Spider-Man: No Way Home accumulate more than a billion dollars.

But if we want to be a little more specific, the movie raised $ 1.05 billion worldwide for him Sunday, December 26. These values ​​made No way home became the second highest grossing film in Sony, after the first Spider-Man: Far From Home, with 1.13 billion dollars.

The film officially becomes the highest grossing film in the 2021, in the year movies slowly made their way back to the cinema. No way home got the billion dollars in 12 days and without having premiered in China, one of the most important countries when considering the collection when it comes to superhero movies.

The movie raised 467.3 million dollars in the United States and the 587.1 million remaining in the rest of the world. The promotion of the film cost a little more than 200 million dollars, so that Sony he definitely got back what he spent on the movie.

No way home with these values ​​becomes the 3rd Fastest Billion Dollar Movie. behind, the first place Avengers: Endgame, which raised them in 5 days. Infinity war is in second place with a total of 11 days.

As for the future of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Amy pascal, producer of the three films, confirmed that a new trilogy with the actor could happen. Y Kevin Feige also confirmed that the relationship between Sony and Marvel will continue, so we will probably see more movies of the arachnid superhero within the MCU. Or who knows, some other character from the Sony universe.

