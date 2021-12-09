Spider-Man: No Way Home Behind Kraven the Hunter's Debut

While Kraven the Hunter will have his solo film in 2023, the Russian villain was the original antagonist for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will break a record for villains in the history of the wall-crawler on the big screen, as Peter Parker will face five enemies. Although the first villain whose name was on the writers table for the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home was that of Kraven the Hunter.

In an interview with Collider, Tom Holland, protagonist of Spider-Man: No Way Home, pointed out that the writers’ first idea when making the first drafts of the new Spidey film was to confront the friendly neighbor with Kraven.

“For a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out and several different issues. Jon proposed this Kraven movie to me, which was really cool”.

Holland avoided giving details of the meeting between Spider-Man and Kraven. Since the Russian villain will have his own movie, which will hit theaters on January 23, 2023.

“I don’t want to talk about her in case that movie ends up happening later, but it was fun”.

As SMASH reported to you in 2021, Sony Pictures has chosen Aaron Taylor-Johnson to become Kraven the Hunter, who will have his solo film, in a project similar to Venom and Morbius.

Big Threats on the Spidey Horizon

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters of the Mexican Republic.

