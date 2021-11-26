'Spider-Man: No Way Home' already has a TikTok account

Spider-Man: No Way Home Joins TikTok with an account to give the latest news about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home ‘, “The Daily Bugle” came true.

If you are a fan of the universe of Spider-Man sure you locate the fictional newspaper The Daily Bugle, which appears in comics and movies of Spider-manbecause now it seems that he finally came to real life in TikTok.

Turns out, The Daily Bugle registered on TikTok with an account for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also of the films based on comics of Sony Pictures so that fans can follow the latest news on Spider-Man: No Way Home, until its premiere.

The Daily Bugle profile was created this Wednesday, November 24 and already has more than 450 thousand followers, more than a million likes and three very interesting posts, two starring Betty Brant, the most recent and unpaid intern of the newspaper, and one in which she also appears alongside J. Jonah Jameson, played by the iconic JK Simmons .

In the clip, Brant asks viewers to participate and “share your Spider-Man sightings, wrong opinions, vague rumors and the craziest conspiracy theories of today ”.