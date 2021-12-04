According to various leaks, it appears that the press would not see the entire Spider-Man: No Way Home film, but only forty minutes. Find out about the rumors here!

We are getting closer and closer to the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that is already breaking records even before its release. But several media commented that there is a rumor going around that the lucky ones who have the opportunity to see the movie before its premiere, for press reasons, would not see the full version, but rather only 40 minutes.

This would mean that the entire version of Spider-Man: No Way Home would be seen for the first time in its entirety on world premiere day, which will be the December 15 in some places thanks to the chance it gives Sony to see it a day before the agreed premiere. The press would see only 40 minutes that would serve nothing more to be able to tell the plot of the film and nothing else.

In this way, journalists would see 40 minutes where the essence of Spider-Man: No Way Home It is reflected so that they can make a review and tell them about it. The rumor also says that the decision was made based on the events of the last premiere of Marvel, Eternals. A few days before the world premiere of the film, several people who had seen Eternals revealed that the Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles made its debut in the MCU like the brother of Thanos, Starfox or better known as Eros.

The singer’s cameo had been kept hidden since the end of 2019, when the film finished its recordings and Styles recorded his scenes in the reshootings. And for some people, people could not experience in the cinema the surprise that it was to see him appear in the MCU. So everything would seem to indicate that Marvel He does not want the same to happen with one of his most anticipated films, in addition to the great speculation of fans that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the movie.

But if this happens that the press only sees 40 minutes, fans will generate many more theories in favor of the appearance of these Spider-man. Even the very Andrew GarfieldTired of being asked about the movie all the time, he said something about his supposed appearance. “We’re going to find out when the movie comes out and they’re going to be disappointed or very happy.”

Whether or not it is true that the press will only see 40 minutes, what we do know for sure is that Spider-Man: No Way Home will reach the Argentine cinemas this December 16. And, if you get tickets, you can get to see it one day before its premiere, December 15. The entries of Spider-Man: No Way Home are already for sale in Argentina in any cinema of your choice.

Share it with whoever you want