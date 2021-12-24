Spider-Man: No Way Home It has been in theaters for a week and the excitement and fury for the film has not diminished. The third installment of Tom holland What Peter parker It has already exceeded one million viewers in Argentina and became the highest grossing title of 2021. Months before the premiere, all the followers of the story began to put together theories and share rumors about what could happen in the film: if the six sinister appeared , if we were going to see more than one Spider-man or introduce some other character, etc. Now, if you did not see the movie, we recommend that you stop reading because we are going to talk about one of those topics, which means that there will be spoilers.

For quite some time, many interviewers have been driving Andrew Garfield with whether or not he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He repeatedly denied his participation in the film, in different ways, with different expressions and on different programs. In case it was not clear, Garfield He denied it many, many times.

This at one point began to generate doubts in several fans while others were only amused, since they were convinced that the actor was going to appear. The only way to ensure their participation was with the premiere of the Spider-Man: No Way Home, because even some leaks that could confirm it were later denied.

For this reason, a fan made in a video a compilation of all the times that the actor denied his participation in No way home during several different interviews. Whether you’ve seen the movie or not, it’s funny the passion with which Andrew Garfield He assures that he was not going to be in any scene, and that he did not want to carry the pressure of disappointing so many people.

Just a compilation of Andrew Garfield denying that he is in NWH (part 2) pic.twitter.com/7nWhg2aBlj – ً (@dcurachel) December 20, 2021

If you continue reading we assume that it is because you already saw the movie, which means that you know that Andrew Garfield Yes it’s in No way home like Tobey Maguire and the villains that appear in the movies starring them. We see the Green Goblin interpreted by Willem dafoe, Alfred Molina brings back to life Doctor octopus, Thomas Haden Church is he Sandman, Rhys Evans is he Lizard Y Jamie foxx come back like Electro.

[isp posts=260931]

Along with theories, speculations and rumors, the participation of Garfield and Maguire were enhanced by leaks of photos from the film set and by scenes from the trailers where it was noted that something or someone had been edited. That which disappeared turned out to be the other two versions of Spider-man that helped the Peter parker from Holland to restore the universe (put it). Basically send each character to the universe that corresponds.

Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s in theaters now and if you’ve seen the post-credits scenes, you know the last one is a first look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and they already published it officially everywhere.

Share it with whoever you want