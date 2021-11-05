Spider-Man is coming to Marvel's Avengers this month

After a long time of waiting, Eidos Montreal finally revealed the exact release date for Spider-man within Marvel’s Avengers. As you probably already know, this character will only be available in the version of PlayStation of the game and it will be this month when users can use it.

Through a new update to its roadmap, the authors of the game confirmed that it will be the next November 30 when Spider-man make your debut in Marvel’s Avengers.

Spider-man You will be accompanied by a vendor of cosmetic items, as well as costumes inspired by the MCU and new events and enemies. Now we just have to wait for Eidos Montreal and Square enix share with us our first look at your design.

Editor’s note: You will remember that when it was revealed that Spider-Man would be exclusive to PlayStation there was a lot of controversy, but over time the community was forgetting it. Surely when the arachnid reaches Marvel’s Avengers, the debate about its exclusivity will gain steam again.

Via: IGN