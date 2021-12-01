Starting today, November 30 Marvel’s Avengers players can now play with Spider-Man, one of the most important Marvel superheroes and exclusive to Sony, Due to this, it is only possible to play with Spider-Man content on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, leaving out other platforms such as Xbox and PC.

Spider-man has just arrived in Marvel’s Avengers as part of the game’s 2.2 update, which also includes a four-player outing that pits them against Klaw the villain. Although Spider-Man is exclusive to PlayStation, Klaw’s excursion is going to reach all versions of Marvel’s Avengers.

This new update also improves the systems of Marvel’s avengers while introducing some new ones. The Shipments feature offers a new way to get the most coveted cosmetic enhancements, as well as resources and other exclusive items. Each shipment costs 500 in-game units and collects items from a collection of nearly 250 items.

The maximum power level has also increased, as the level cap increased from 150 to a total of 175 levels. To acquire the best equipment, you need to complete the most difficult challenges in the game: Klaw’s new four-player raid, Discordant Sound, in elite mode at highest difficulty. Lastly, players can recycle higher power level gear to upgrade their current gear, although there are some exceptions.

Marvel’s Avengers Update 2.2 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5, and PC, as well as through the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. However, the superhero Spider-Man is exclusive to the PS4 and PlayStation 5 versions.