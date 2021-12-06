The media announced that during the first 24 hours of sales, 7 million dollars were raised (around 149 million pesos) with tickets for the first Spider-Man shows.

This sum exceeded by 40% that achieved in that period of the fourth Avengers film, which was released in 2019.

The event was surprising given the exorbitant demand for a film in despite the sanitary restrictions that still exist, despite the epidemiological traffic light. In Mexico, the offer of tickets for “Sin Regreso a Casa” started in the first minutes of November 29, although the websites and apps of the two largest national film chains: Cinépolis and Cinemex, failed due to the saturation of orders.

The tension was such that several crowded ticket offices could be seen in the largest cities of the country, in addition to physical confrontations between the fans formed to obtain a ticket to obtain a good seat.

What is better than watching the fight for tickets for Spiderman in Cuernavaca? See her with Linkin Park in the background. What’s better than seeing it with Linkin Park in the background? See it with the flute version. pic.twitter.com/wGtyArfX5f – tuguito (@tuguito)

November 29, 2021

The premiere of “Spider-Man: Without Returning Home” for Mexico will be on December 15 after advancing it one day. Although in the United States its premiere will be on the 17th of the same month.