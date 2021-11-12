Spider-Man has finally joined the Avengers in the latest trailer for the Marvel’s: Avengers video game, which was released

With great power comes great responsibility, and that is known by Spider-Man, who finally reaches the title of the Avengers in his video game, where the wall-crawler will join the most powerful heroes on the planet.

Through its digital channels, Marvel shared the trailer where Spider-Man is already interacting with the avengers in the new DLC, where Spidey seeks to prevent AIM from continuing its operations on the streets of New York

In Marvel’s The Avengers we see the team made up of Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Captain America and Black Widow, who find themselves in a world that has turned its back on the most powerful heroes on Earth.

The story features the incorporation of Kamala Kahn, better known as Ms. Marvel, the first heroine of Muslim descent, who will learn to use her new powers, and to carry the responsibilities that these gifts confer on her.

Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man DLC will be released on November 30, but will only be available for the Playstation 4 and Plastation 5 consoles.

