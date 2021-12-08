Spider-man is the most popular superhero of the moment and the next release of the new movie about the arachnid brings as a consequence surprises for the exclusive PlayStation game starring the arachnid, which will be liked by fans of Peter Parker.

Presale of Spider Man: No Way Home takes over the Mexican box office and breaks record

Through his official twitter account, Insomniac Games, revealed that next December 10 an update will arrive for Spider-Man Remastered for PlayStation 5 in which two costumes will be added that are based on the tape of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

It is important to note that the remastered version of the game Spider-man is only available to those users who have purchased the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, one of the major releases that accompanied the debut of the PS5.

This aspect will be a great limitation to have access to the new costumes, the decision caused great disagreement on the part of the fans, especially the owners of the original version of the game. Spider-man for PlayStation 4.

According to Insomniac, the reason the suits weren’t added to the PlayStation 4 version is entirely technical, as putting more updates to the game could create issues and reduce hard drive streaming performance.

Spider-Man fans are celebrating

All that Spidey fan must be the happy one of the moment, there are great productions starring Peter Parker, both in television, cinema and of course in the world of video games.

We got all the hype around the tape Spider-Man: No Way Home, the brutal demand for tickets for the opening day of the film caused all kinds of incidents ranging from fights between people to the fall of apps and access sale pages for the premiere.

In addition, the recent premiere of the first preview of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse that revealed important aspects of the new adventure of Miles Morales, such as that it will be divided into two films and that Oscar Isaac will participate as Spider-Man 2099.

Finally, we must not forget that during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 the first look at the sequel to the successful game developed by Insomniac Games, which will have Venom as its main villain, was released and is expected to arrive on PS5 in 2023.