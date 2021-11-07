Throughout his life, a lot has happened to Spider-Man, but now he could be a vampire with a thirst for human blood.

Attention SPOILERS from The Amazing Spider-Man # 77 from the writer Kelly thompson and the artist Sara pichelli. In this history Ben reilly has replaced Peter parker like Spider-Man, although he will have a great incident and could become a vampire because of Morbius.

When Spider-man was investigating a crime scene, he comes face to face with MorbiusThis character has been trying to redeem himself for a while, but his situation has clearly worsened. So he attacks the hero with disastrous consequences.

Will he transform into a vampire?

Remember that the suit of the Spider-man from Ben reilly is created by Beyond Corporation, so there is a possibility that it will protect you from the bite so that they do not get to convert you. However, it would be a very interesting turn of events if there is such a transformation in the end. Since we would see the beloved character in a totally different way.

Will we see this in the movies?

As we already know, Spider-man from Tom holland will premiere his new film this Christmas, but also in January 2022 we will see the debut of Morbius made by Jared Leto. This means that in the future we could see both in the same movie. Which would undoubtedly be something spectacular and there was a clear possibility that it could turn him into a vampire. Although you have to remember that Morbius He is not a traditional vampire, as he acquired this condition by experimenting on himself to cure himself of a serious blood disease.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 17, 2021, while Morbius It will hit theaters on January 21, 2022. Which one do you most want to see? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. The rest of deliveries of Marvel studios can be seen in the Disney Plus streaming platform.