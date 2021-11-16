Marvel and Sony start this week in full swing with the promotion of Spider-man: No way home and releases a new poster in anticipation of tomorrow’s trailer

Tomorrow is finally the date set for the release of the highly anticipated second trailer for Spider-man: No way home, in which, according to Marvel and Sony, we will have a lot of surprises, will we finally see the trio of wall-crawlers formed by Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland ?, but as a preview today they have presented us with a new poster with Tom Holland’s Spider-man and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange as protagonists prepared to face the threats of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and Willem Defoe’s Green Goblin. You can see it below.

SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home, the new installment of our most beloved superhero, directed once again by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home), with Tom Holland delighting us again as Spider-Man, accompanied by Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei, will be released exclusively in theaters on December 17, 2021.

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our hero, neighbor and friend is unmasked and therefore, he is no longer able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that being a Super Hero entails. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the risks become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

See trailer

Tomorrow then we will see if the rumors of the long-awaited reappearances that have caused so much hype in the fans are confirmed, that if they are true and with so many theories and rumors it does not make much sense to continue hiding it any longer, unless finally it is not known. meet none of them and be what Mephisto to Wandavision.

What do you think?

Cinemascomics.com | Cinema, comics and series