It catapulted at a speed only equaled by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” of 2015, according to the specialized magazine. Variety, and it does so despite the rapid advance of the omicron variant, which blurs vacation outings around the globe.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the third film in which British actor Tom Holland plays the very popular Spider-Man.

Sony’s latest installment to the popular comic-book-inspired series racked up an estimated $ 81.5 million in North America over the three days of Christmas weekend, maintaining its top spot after achieving the third-largest national opening of all time. with more than 260 million dollars, crushing the first estimates.

The film was only surpassed by “Avengers: Endgame” (357 million dollars) and “Avengers: Infinity War” (258 million) in the annals of the best releases, according to the specialized site Box Office Mojo.

At an estimated 23.8 million, came a distant second in “Sing 2,” a star-studded Universal animated film that follows “Sing.”

Beat “The Matrix Resurrections”, from Warner Bros, where Keanu Reeves dons his long black coat and sunglasses again at 57 years old. It ranked third with an insufficient $ 12 million.

In fourth place, also earning less than expected, came “The King’s Man,” the twentieth-century spy prequel to the “Kingsman” movies, with $ 6.4 million.

And slipping to fifth place during its weekend release, with an estimated $ 6.2 million, was the Lionsgate feature “American Underdog,” based on the true story of Kurt Warner, who went off the shelves of a store. of food to the National Soccer League MVP.