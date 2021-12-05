Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) is the new animated film that continues the events of Spider-Man: A New Universe (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), It will be released on October 7, 2022, after a delay in production of months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for the feature film.

The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The script is written by David Callaham, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller. Shameik Moore, Oscar Isaac Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson and Issa Rae reprise their roles.

Amy Pascala will serve as producer alongside Avi Arad and Christina Steinberg. Peter Ramsey and Aditya Sood return as executive producers of the film.

This sequel to Spider-Man: A New Universe It will be the first part of two, since the story arc of this animated film is so large that it will take two feature films to tell it. The second part will be released in 2023.