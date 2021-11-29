Spicy cauliflower recipe with buffalo sauce

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Learn how to prepare spicy cauliflower with “buffalo” sauce so that you can include this cruciferous in your diet on a regular basis. Take advantage of its effects!

We are going to teach you how to prepare spicy cauliflower with sauce buffalo. In this way, you can guarantee the presence in the diet of one of the vegetables with the greatest health benefits. Cauliflower comes from the cruciferous family, to which other edibles such as broccoli or cabbage also belong. All of them are highly recommended in the regular diet.

Remember that the regular intake of vegetables is related to a better state of health. These foods provide micronutrients and flavonoids with antioxidant capacity, essential elements to ensure that the body functions optimally over time.

Ingredients for spicy cauliflower with buffalo sauce

If you want to prepare an exquisite spicy cauliflower with sauce buffalo, you will need the following ingredients:

1 head of cauliflower.

1 cup of non-dairy milk.

3/4 cup of rice flour.

1 teaspoon onion powder.

1 teaspoon of garlic powder.

Half a teaspoon of salt.

1/4 of teaspoon of sweet paprika.

1/8 teaspoon of black pepper.

For the sauce buffalo you must have:

Half cup water.

1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar.

1/4 cup of tomato paste.

2 tablespoons of tamari or soy sauce.

2 tablespoons of tahini.

Two teaspoons of sweet paprika.

2 teaspoons of garlic powder.

1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder.

Keep in mind that it will always be advisable to opt for an organically grown cauliflower. In this case, the flavor of the vegetable will be better. Also, their nutritional characteristics will be superior, with a higher concentration of phytochemicals and a lower presence of pesticides and chemicals.

Cauliflower with sauce buffalo It is an excellent recipe to incorporate this cruciferous into the diet.

Step by Step

Preheat the oven to 230 degrees Celsius. Wash the cauliflower and discard the green leaves and central stem. Then cut it into large pieces. Then, put all the ingredients of the batter in a bowl and mix until fully integrated. Put the cauliflower pieces into the batter bowl and shake to remove excess. Place the cauliflower florets on a parchment-lined baking sheet and place them in the appliance for 10 minutes on each side. At the same time, make the sauce. To do this, mix the ingredients in a glass and pass them through a hand mixer to obtain a final texture. To finish, it only remains to pour the result into a bowl. Once the cauliflower is done, dip the florets in the sauce and bake again for 10 minutes on each side. In the end, you will get a golden color. Once this point is passed, it is time to serve and taste.

Cauliflower benefits

Find out what are the main health benefits of cauliflower. Remember that it has to be introduced in the context of a varied and balanced diet, since a deficit of nutrients would be harmful in order to ensure a good functioning of the organism.

Reduces the risk of cancer

Cauliflower has in its interior a series of phytochemical compounds that have shown help prevent several different types of cancer. This is because they exert an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effect.. Both mechanisms are behind the formation of tumors when they are promoted in excess, so their control will be necessary.

In any case, for the prevention of the disease to be effective, it will be necessary to promote an optimization of the diet by avoiding or limiting the presence of those compounds that may increase the risk, such as simple sugars or trans fats and certain additives. like nitrites.

Improves intestinal transit

It is important to highlight the fiber content of cauliflower. This element is especially positive for digestive health. According to a study published in the journal Nature Reviews, It is a substance capable of helping to prevent and manage constipation. It adheres to the fecal bolus increasing its volume, which allows a more efficient and fluid transit.

In addition, fiber is crucial for keeping the gut microbiota in good shape in terms of bacteria density. It helps to produce fermentation within the digestive tract, which allows microorganisms to nourish, grow and develop their functions in a timely manner.

The fiber content of cauliflower increases satiety and helps alleviate slow transit.

Increases the feeling of satiety

As stated by one research published in the journal European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, fiber is a substance capable of increasing the feeling of satiety. This is because it delays gastric emptying, which causes the sending of signals to be paralyzed as more food is needed.

Get drive the appetite-satiety binomial becomes crucial for low-calorie diets to be successful medium term. Otherwise, the adhesion will be low. Satiety will soon appear, putting at risk the follow-up of it with the dreaded rebound effect afterwards.

Make Spicy Cauliflower with Buffalo Sauce

As you have seen, it’s really easy to make spicy cauliflower with sauce buffalo. This recipe will appeal to almost every member of the family and will be perfect to surprise guests.

It is an excellent way to include in the diet one of the vegetables with the most health benefits in the medium term. Even so, There are many other ways to prepare cauliflower exquisitely.

Finally, keep in mind that to achieve good health it will be necessary to combine a good diet with other habits. It is essential to promote the regular practice of resistance exercise. Through physical activity, oxidation and inflammation are kept under control, thus reducing the risk of developing many complex pathologies.

