Place the milk, chocolate, chili powder and cinnamon in a saucepan; put it on the fire. Cook without stopping moving. When it starts to boil, stir with a whisk until foam is formed.

Serve immediately. Accompany with a little whipped cream, ancho chili powder and cinnamon powder.

FOR THE WHIPPED CREAM

With the help of a mixer, mix the cream with sugar and vanilla until it has a firm consistency. Reserve in refrigeration.

FOR D1E CHILE ANCHO POWDER

Place the chiles on a comal over medium heat and turn until they change color a little and are golden and firm. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

In a molcajete, crush the chiles and combine with the cinnamon powder. Reservation.

