TikTok is a mine when it comes to discovering curious and useful products. Our latest discovery is Sph2onge, a small sponge capable of absorbing up to 8 times its weight in liquid, so we can save a lot of money on kitchen paper.

In the face of any accidental spill, many of us throw away kitchen paper to solve the mess. But you have to admit, it is not the greenest option possible.

On the other hand, it is fast and very effective, much more than the traditional cloth that ends up soaked instantly simply with the content of a glass of water.

In our walks through TikTok we have discovered an environmentally friendly solution to using kitchen paper to absorb liquids. It’s called SPh2ONGE, a small sponge capable of absorbing up to 8 times its weight.

To do this, it uses a technology called “open cell” that allows it to aspirate almost any liquid on which it is placed.

This peculiar cleaning sponge started to become famous on Instagram, but it was not until his arrival on TikTok where his legion of fans has multiplied going viral.

SPh2ONGE is available on Amazon in four different colors, weighs 80 grams and can store more than 600 grams of liquid inside one-time per product specification.

Thanks to its great absorption capacity, it does not drip and does not leave streaks, so its use is not only limited to collecting spillage.You can also use it wet or dry to remove dust or even pet hair, depending on the manufacturer.

It can be used as many times as you want, and even machine washed at 30 degrees without detergents. After a while without use, it can become stiff and harden, to reactivate it you just have to moisten it and let it rest for a few minutes before use.