OTT or Over the Top is about “free transmission” services, that is, platforms that broadcast content over the internet without the need to resort to traditional broadcast operators. In most of them, we have to pay to access the content, in addition to needing a compatible device or application and an Internet connection. In fact, the Spanish we spend an average of 39 euros per month on pay television.

Netflix, Prime and Movistar + lead the ranking

Netflix is ​​one of the most viewed platforms reaching a 60% reach among the Spanish population. This service has a 33.8% screen share and has also become the best rated with a score of 7.92, in addition to being the most recommended with a 7.97.

It is followed behind in audience by Amazon Prime Video with an 18.4% share of the screen, Movistar + with 13.1% and HBO Max with 8.7%. HBO Max is the platform that has grown the most compared to the previous wave (6.8% more).