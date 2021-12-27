Access to pay television platforms in Spain has increased causing a historical growth of television consumption in our country. According to the fourth wave of the TV-OTT barometer that Barlovento Comunicación produces quarterly, the data indicates that each Spanish citizen has access to almost three pay television platforms, more specifically 2.7.
OTT or Over the Top is about “free transmission” services, that is, platforms that broadcast content over the internet without the need to resort to traditional broadcast operators. In most of them, we have to pay to access the content, in addition to needing a compatible device or application and an Internet connection. In fact, the Spanish we spend an average of 39 euros per month on pay television.
Netflix, Prime and Movistar + lead the ranking
Netflix is one of the most viewed platforms reaching a 60% reach among the Spanish population. This service has a 33.8% screen share and has also become the best rated with a score of 7.92, in addition to being the most recommended with a 7.97.
It is followed behind in audience by Amazon Prime Video with an 18.4% share of the screen, Movistar + with 13.1% and HBO Max with 8.7%. HBO Max is the platform that has grown the most compared to the previous wave (6.8% more).
8 out of 10 Spaniards have pay TV
This study reflects the transformation of the audiovisual market in which streaming platforms have broken into until occupying a prominent place in the consumption of Spanish households, since 8 out of 10 (32.2 million people, 82%) has contracted one of the pay TV options available in Spain. It is also an interesting fact that 59.8% have access to at least two platforms. Only 8.9% say they do not spend a single euro on this type of service.
Rakuten the worst rated
Regarding the overall assessment of the OTT’s service by users, Netflix is the most valued with 7.92. In the lowest positions on the list and outside of the approved we have Rakuten with a note of 4.73, FlixOlé with a 4.78 already Mitele Plus with a 4.99.
The platform that lost the most users compared to the previous wave is Movistar + with a 20.3% reach (1.8% less). Despite the thousands of free channels that we can access over the Internet through platforms such as Pluto TV or Tivify, these data show us that the majority of the Spanish population dedicates a part of their monthly expenses to being subscribed to platforms of pay television and that Netflix is at the top of this ranking.