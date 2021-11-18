Spend 130 hours creating the Leviathan ax from God of War and the result is beastly.

In addition to having a legion of fans for his skills as a video game, God of War, the reboot of the 2018 series in a Nordic key, has achieved inspire numerous artists and craftsmen to replicate some element of the game. The most common, Kratos’ Leviathan ax, which we have already seen in numerous replicas, but none as detailed as this artist’s. Has invested more than 130 hours of work in making not one, but two axes exactly like the ones in the game.

It took more than a year between ax and ax, he has dedicated more than 130 hours of work, but the artist Megret Agnès proudly showed his work on social networks just a few days ago. Possibly one of the most incredible replicas of Kratos’ Leviathan ax ever made.

How could it be otherwise, this replica has great detail both on the handle and on the blade of the gacha, from the runes and constellations engraved on what would be the back of the blade, such as the golden finishes on the edge and the hilt. Ideal for any cosplay of the ghost of Sparta or simply to have it on display.

Next year we have a new date with Kratos and the end of his Viking adventure in God of War Ragnarok, which will arrive in a yet to be confirmed moment of 2022 for PS4 and PS5. Later it could also reach PC, all indications point, like the first installment of the series, which will arrive on Steam in early 2022.