Regardless of what you think about NFTs, and all that type of digital articles, it has been previously verified that there are people willing to invest a huge amount of money in it. Now we can add another case to the list, although this time we are talking about a slightly rarer product, but which still left us surprised to learn its value, and especially that someone paid for it.

The Sandbox, a game that works as a “metaverse” with technology Blockchain gave a lot to talk about recently. We say this because some anonymous user decided to buy a virtual yacht for this video game with a value of $ 650 thousand dollars, which is equivalent to approximately $ 13 million pesos. In fact, the title is not even finished with its development yet.

Within this game you will meet The Fantasy Inslands, a set of 100 private islands with their own residences. These areas are NFTs, thus opening a new marketing segment for gamers. The user who acquired this yacht can now use it to visit the different islands, and that’s it.

Although The Sandbox It is not yet finished with its development, there are more than 165 shareholders with investments of up to $ 90 million dollars for the project. Among these shareholders are many important personalities of the industry such as DeadMau5, Snoop Dogg, Avenged Sevenfold, the club Manchester City, Atari And till Square Enix.

Editor’s note: I think this whole NFTs and Blockchain thing is just a fad. However, it has been seen that people are willing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for this type of thing, and this yacht case surely will not be the last.

Via: GamingBible