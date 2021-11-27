Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining pearl have only been out for a week and yet a Speedrunner You have already figured out how to overcome them in less than an hour. The boy seems to have found the perfect way to pass the games and it is that they seem to be “broken” in some way.

The popular YouTuber ‘Werster’ completed Pokémon: Shining Pearl in 50 minutes and 36 seconds. Which is insane, given that the game is supposed to be roughly 30 hours long. The boy has performed a couple of interesting maneuvers to pass the game of Pokemon, it seems there are some glitch interesting that can be used by players who want to do the same challenge.

“It was a lot of fun doing the glitch search. “Werster explains in the video, as he progresses through the opening sequences and conversations correctly, then picks up Piplup and leaves. “ The remakes are so broken that you can beat them in less than an hour! “ Werster explains in the video description, before listing the glitchs used to achieve time.

According to what the boy tells, there are several glitch that are necessary to complete the game in less than 30 minutes, some of the glitch mentioned are Door Storage, Surf on Land and a quick battle with CynthiaFunny, it doesn’t mention how to do any of these at all.

Anyway, I hope you can break his record very soon, I recommend doing it with a few seconds to spare to make it even more epic. Do not forget to go through the official Werster account and give him some love, a superhuman effort is always well deserved to complete some video games of Pokemon.