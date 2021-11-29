Considering the enormous hold it has had over us for a decade, it is no wonder that Skyrim continue to have an active community of speedrunning. One of the most notable features of Skyrim is its flaws, to the point that we put it down to the allure of Bethesda and turn to the mod community for help if they bother us too much. However, while many speedrunners make the most of this, there is a whole category where you cannot use them to your advantage, and you have to play the game legitimately.

Now, ten months after the last record was set, there is a new time to overcome the main campaign of Skyrim no glitches. The American runner, nucular, has managed to break the world record in just one hour and 12 minutes, surpassing his previous mark in two minutes.

The category implies a perfect knowledge of the map and how to complete the main mission. You can’t go out of bounds, duplicate items, go through walls, or use any of the known bugs in the game to speed up your campaign for Tamriel. Instead, Nucular blasts through menus and around the map at phenomenal speed, racing to complete the main mission in the most optimal way possible.

If see the speedrun nucular has inspired you to fuck Skyrim For the billionth time, you’re in luck. The community is always active, but now it is even more so thanks to the launch of the Anniversary Edition. Recent mods that have caught our eye include one that increases the scale of the entire crafting club, and another that allows you to play multiple characters in a single save file. The latter can be useful for those who are indecisive and end up restarting the game with a new version: now you can play with all of them at once.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition launched on November 11 and is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.