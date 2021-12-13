As Warner had promised us, here we have the expected and spectacular trailer from ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’, the third installment in the franchise that works as a prequel to the adventures of Harry Potter.

One of the great axes of the film will be to explore the involvement of the magical world in World War II. For them we will visit countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom or Brazil, but their protagonists will also travel to Germany, China or Bhutan. That tumultuous world situation will be something that Grindelwald take the opportunity to increase his power, which will lead to Albus Dumbledore assigning a vital mission to Newt Scamander and his friends.

David yates Here he deals again with the staging, being the only director who has directed a film in this universe since Warner entrusted him with ‘Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix’. For its part, JK Rowling He signs the script again, but this time he is counting with the help of Steve Kloves, scriptwriter of several of the Harry Potter films who had not yet collaborated on the ‘Fantastic Animals’ franchise.

In the cast there is nothing more striking than the fact that Mads Mikkelsen is the replacement for Johnny Depp. It has been the most talked about of the film for months and nothing suggests that that will change. In addition, they reappear, among others, Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, and Alison Sudol.





The premiere of ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ is scheduled for the next April 15.