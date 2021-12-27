Spectacular recovery of the gray teal: 700 calves in 2021

Dec 27, 2021 at 16:09 CET

Drafting

The case of the gray teal shows that there is hope for the recovery of endangered species when public administrations intervene. From only 45 pairs left in all of Spain two years ago, there have been 700 more offspring only in 2021, and this has been possible thanks to the recovery program promoted by the Government in several wetlands of the State, especially in the Valencian Community.

The gray teal population (Marmaronetta angustirostris) in Spain has exceeded 700 offspring in 2021, the best record in the last decade, according to data from the Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (Miteco), which has counted 105 females and 759 chickens during the breeding season.

According to the gray teal working group, which recently met in Fuente de Piedra (Malaga) to present the Most recent population data for the species, all 105 females and 759 offspring accounted for are mainly in Andalusia (50.4%) and the Valencian Community (38.1%), as well as in the Balearic Islands and Castilla-La Mancha, with 9 and 3 breeding females respectively.

The most endangered duck in Europe

A) Yes, the breeding population of this threatened duck in 2021 shows an increasing trend, with figures that had not been detected in the last 10 years.

Gray teal | SEO

This situation is especially encouraging after the severe decline recorded in the 2010s, which imposed the official declaration of the species in critical situation in 2018.

These results are even more remarkable considering the scarcity of water in the natural wetlands of Andalusia during the spring and summer of 2021, because the level of rainfall has been significantly lower than in other hydrological years, according to the Miteco analysis.

Among the actions that have been carried out to improve the knowledge of this species stands out the marking gray teal with GPS transmitters. Since 2018, 60 issuers have been placed in the Valencian Community, 45 issuers in Andalusia and 7 in Castilla-La Mancha.

These devices have made it possible to identify the main causes of mortality: predation by wild fauna and feral domestic cats, as well as shooting with a firearm.

Wetland restoration

Another of the main lines of work is restoration of priority wetlands for the species, that constitute their resting and feeding areas, and determine the habitat selection exercised in different periods.

Release of teals in Elche in 2018 | Antonio Amorós

In this sense, in 2021 investments have been made for the controlled management of water levels and quality, such as that of the Dehesa de Abajo (Seville), the ecological recovery of land in Trebujena (Cádiz) and Marjal dels Moros (Valencia ), or the acquisition of the Finca El Espigar (Alicante).

Besides, the Captive breeding has continued to offer very favorable results in the Cañada de los Pájaros Concerted Natural Reserve (Andalusia), the breeding centers managed by the Generalitat Valenciana and in the Tablas de Daimiel National Park.

These Andalusian and Valencian centers have fostered the release of a total of 860 birds this year in five wetlands from Andalusia, four from the Valencian Community and one from Castilla-La Mancha.

This threatened bird is the protagonist of the European Union’s LIFE Cerceta Pardilla program -coordinated by the Fundación Biodiversidad del Miteco until 2025-, which aims to improve the conservation status of 3,000 hectares of wetlands to reverse the risk of extinction of the species.