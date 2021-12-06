Warner has launched the spectacular final trailer of ‘Matrix Resurrections’, in which it is clear that we are going to be before one of the great shows of the year. Of course, be careful if you do not want to know more than necessary, because it is the advance that clarifies the most about what the fourth film of the saga led by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

More revealing

I personally believed there was no need to release any more previews. The promotional campaign for ‘Matrix Resurrections’ was being exemplary and this latest preview goes a bit against the current of what we had seen so far. At least it doesn’t feel like you’ve been gutted by the whole movie., but maybe some detail that would have been preferable to keep secret.

Lana Wachowski He defined Neo and Trinity at the time as the most important characters in his life, so surely he has not brought them back as a mere commercial movement. In addition, it has also recovered Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt, Hugo Weaving and Laurence Fishburne having been left out.





Due to lack of news in the cast, it will not be, because in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ they also participate Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Eréndira Ibarra or Christina Ricci.

What seems clear is that Warner has reserved this new advance to make it coincide with the start of ticket sales for its imminent premiere next December 22th.