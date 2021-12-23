One of the stars that shone on the The Amazing Spider-man 1 and 2, It was undoubtedly the actress Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, now a fan art reveals how she would look like Spider-Woman (No way home spoilers notice)

Spider-Man fans have long been craving the reveal of a possible movie of Spider-gwen. Even Tom Holland has been commenting lately on his future as the wall-crawler and stated that he would like to see Gwen Stacy in his universe. That would be an interesting development for the superhero. An Instagram user by the name of Carpaa 2011 decided to create a fan art of Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man, showing how she could look like Spider-Gwen.

The fan art is spectacular, and it would have been pretty cool to also see this interaction of Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy as Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: No Way Home, just like we were able to do it in the animated movie A new universe of which we will see its sequel next year, surely had he appeared we would have seen Garfield’s version exploding his head when we saw it.

Marvel is hitting full speed ahead with its multiverse plots, and that could have big implications for the rest of the movies made by Sony. Morbius has yet to make his MCU debut but is scheduled to do so in late January. All of these Marvel and Sony movies could be mixed up at one point and we could see Emma Stone return as Gwen Stacy, given that Andrew Garfield has also returned and it seems like to stay at least one more movie.

It will be interesting to see where Marvel takes Spider-Man, as the multiverse has opened up the possibility for all iterations to exist at the same time. Spider-Gwen and Miles Morales could be next to appear in a live-action movie if Tom Holland didn’t want to keep playing the role. Emma Stone is one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood and is likely to seize the opportunity to have her own solo movie as Spider-Woman.

What do you think? Would you like to see Emma Stone in action as Spider-Woman (Spider-Gwen)?

