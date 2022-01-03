Netflix is ​​getting a double dose of the Korean zombie plague this year. In addition to the already well-known ‘Kingdom’, whose third season is expected sometime in 2021, another original horror series is on the way under the name ‘All of Us Are Dead‘, originally announced a while ago and now features a spectacular and action-packed trailer announcing that it is finally on its way to the platform as early as January 28.

A new Webtoon made series





‘All of Us Are Dead’ is written by Chun Sung-il and based on the webtoon ‘Now at Our School‘by Joo Dong-Geun, which debuted in 2009. Lee Jae Gyoo, popular for his work on’ Trap, ” King2Hearts, ‘and’ Intimate Strangers, ‘will direct the series, which involves the second webtoon adapted on Netflix in just over a month after ‘Hellbound’.

The zombie franchises have proven to be some of Netflix’s most profitable and successful franchises, with ‘All of Us Are Dead’ it will have nine original franchises under its catalog, in the official synopsis of this one:

When a zombie virus spreads through the community, a group of high school students get stuck inside their school. Students in danger of dying under the plague fight to survive and escape ”



The trailer for ‘All of Us Are Dead’ shows a very big and crazy project and has actors like Cheong San, Ohn Jo, Nam Ra, Su Hyuk, Gwi Nam, Song Jae Ik, Lee Byeong Chan, Chang-Hoon, Hee-Soo, Seo Hyo Ryeong, Park Eui Won, Jung Young Nam, Ji Min, Park Seon Hwa, Nam So Ju, Lee Eun Saem and TBA.