One of the challenges that doctors and patients have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic has been remote medical care. Although this modality already existed before, in reality very few used it. While now it is an option that more and more health professionals turn to. Now it became part of daily life to avoid infections in hospitals and clinics.

Service that is not regulated in Mexico

Despite the above, Senator Sylvana Beltrones Sánchez pointed out that in Mexico, as in other countries, this modality is not regulated. He said that it is not because health professionals dismiss technological tools but because physical examination and contact with patients have been privileged.

In this context, the legislator presented an initiative to regulate remote medical care, by virtue of the evolution of technology, the development of work activities and, above all, by the SARS-CoV-2 that has been characterized by its high levels of contagion and lethality.

“Our country has the need to establish this way of practicing medicine, since it has a large number of inhabitants who require specialist doctors, to which is added that specialty centers are limited to large cities and this makes access difficult. to health for an important sector of the population ”.

For this reason, Beltrones Sánchez proposed to reform the General law of health to include distance medical care, which consists of the set of medical services that are provided to the individual, with the support and use of information technologies.

It is about taking advantage of these tools for the exchange of valid information in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention of diseases or injuries. With this, the legislator added in the initiative that was turned over to the Health and Legislative Studies commissions, Second, coverage would be expanded and the quality of health services would improve.

Specialties where more remote consultations are granted

According to the Ministry of Health, IMSS, ISSSTE, SEDENA and PEMEX have at least 4,300 trained professionals. These doctors are specialized in the use of telemedicine, especially in dermatology, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, pediatrics, cardiology, radiology and internal medicine.

“Online consultation not only saves resources and time, but also ensures that health services are horizontal and universal. It reduces inequities in access to medical care and ensures that it reaches areas far from large cities in a correct way ”.

In addition, the senator stressed, telemedicine reduces differences between levels of care, increases the integration of patient information and increases cooperation between health professionals.