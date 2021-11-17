One of the serious health problems in our country is the lack of personnel. To date, it is estimated that there is a deficit of 77 thousand specialists, which complicates care in hospitals. Especially in rural areas is where the urgent need for more workers to meet the needs of the population is best appreciated. Because there are not enough spaces for the training of doctors, the decision has been made to send them to other nations to finish their preparation. Do you know which were the specialties that offered scholarships for foreigners in the National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM) 2021?

Combat the lack of specialists in Mexico

To begin with, it should be noted that this idea was implemented last year. At the time, it was said that 1,600 scholarships would be awarded to study the medical specialty abroad. The options that were handled were Argentina, the United States, Canada, Israel, Spain, Russia and Cuba with whom there were allegedly already agreements.

The project was carried out thanks to the financial support of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt). While the only condition is that all those selected should return to Mexico after completing their training and working in public hospitals. In this way they would offer their service to the population that pays taxes and that indirectly paid the scholarships.

The drawback was the beginning of the pandemic and in the end only one agreement was reached with Cuba, while of the total number of places promised, only one thousand were offered.

News at ENARM 2021

While now the initiative was repeated and some specialties offered scholarships for foreigners in ENARM 2021. Although the final figure was the same, the difference was that now expanded the variety of available alternatives and it was distributed as follows.

Pathological Anatomy – 50

General Surgery – 100

Epidemiology – 60

Medical Genetics – 10

Geriatrics – 125

Emergency Medicine – 100

Internal Medicine – 130

Pulmonology – 50

Ophthalmology – 60

Clinical Pathology – 20

Psychiatry – 100

Traumatology and Orthopedics – 100

On the one hand, the idea has been well received in the sense of supporting the training of specialists. If there are not enough hospitals in the country then it is appropriate to send the doctors to other countries.

Although one of the biggest criticisms that have been launched is that Cuba is the only option. In fact, last year the disappointment was so great that most applicants who got the right score and applied for the scholarship ultimately turned it down.

In that tenor, of the 1,000 applicants, only 184 agreed to continue their training on the island. With this, a total of 816 wasted spaces were obtained because the young people who rejected the scholarship had to take the test again this year.