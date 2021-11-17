FromTodoCorazón.mx.- Minutes after the specialized room at the “Roberto Auguli Ruiz Rosas” Hospital, in Cuernavaca, the first pacemaker was successfully implanted in an 84-year-old woman by specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

Both the inauguration and the surgical procedure are part of the strategy “120 Days for a single IMSS”, with which the institute has achieved significantly reduce the lag caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The surgical intervention was headed by the head of the IMSS Medical Care Unit, the cardiologist Efrain Arizmendi Uribe, who indicated that this permanent pacemaker installation program in the state of Morelos will save lives and avoid unnecessary transfers to Mexico City.

“It is important to break the geographical limits in Social Security and regionalize this model throughout the country that is implemented in Morelos to achieve the greatest benefit and opportunity of attention to the right holders.”, He highlighted.

Similarly, Arizmendi Uribe explained that this surgery is part of the Eleventh National Day of Recovery of Ordinary Services, with which nearly two thousand specialty consultations have been scheduled in the entity.

Mrs. Teresa Herrera Bazán, 84, who lives in the city of Cuernavaca, was the first patient in whom a state-of-the-art pacemaker was successfully implanted in this specialized area, minutes after the new surgery room was put into operation. pacemaker in said hospital.

“I felt very good about the doctors’ attention because it was an excellent operation and the treatment was very nice; I appreciate everyone’s intervention in Social Security because they brought me back to life”Shared the almost 85-year-old right holder.

The cardiologist attached to the Hospital “Dr. Roberto Auguli Ruiz Rosas ”, in Cuernavaca, Zulema Lisbeth Aranda, who led the surgery to implant the pacemaker for Mrs. Teresa on behalf of the IMSS Morelos, pointed out that this procedure was a success and in less than 24 hours approximately the patient will be discharged.

“In two weeks, Mrs. Teresa will be able to get back to her daily activities and at the moment it is only recommended to use a sling to heal the wound and not move the electrode.”, Explained the specialist.

It should be noted that, at the end of the surgery, the head of the IMSS in Morelos, doctor José Miguel Ángel Van Dick Puga, carried out, together with Dr. Efraín Arizmendi Uribe, a supervision tour of the hospital to learn about the different areas of opportunity for the benefit of the eligible population in the state.

This tour was joined by the head of Medical Benefits, Julio Cesar Carcamo Guzman; the director of the Hospital “Dr. Roberto Auguli Ruíz Rosas ”, Armando Ortiz Güemes; and the director of the Regional General Hospital with Family Medicine (HGR / MF) No. 1, in Cuernavaca, Delia Gamboa Guerrero; among other people.

RGP