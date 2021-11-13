Specialists spread message about vaccination - Mundodehoy.com

The doctor Alberto Hegewisch, AstraZeneca Medical Director chaired the seminar Vaccines save lives and reiterated the company’s commitment to combat the pandemic through the dissemination of truthful and scientific information so that the population improves their quality of life.

For his part, the doctor Alejandro Macías, specialist in Internal Medicine and Infectology and professor at the University of Guanajuato, recalled that vaccines reduce the risk of infection, serious illness, and death and thus allow the economy to be reactivated.

“The message for people is: get vaccinated, the one you get is the best for you. You will probably get sick anyway, but what we try is not to be serious and not to die”.

On the distribution of the different types of vaccines against COVID-19 that have developed in the world stated that “all governments have been slow to include them in regulation and inclusion in the public health system”.

For his part, he recommended not anticipating the period between the application of the doses because it does not have the same efficacy. But, in the opposite case, “They remain unprotected for longer, but the longer they take, the greater effectiveness has been shown. “

“All vaccines tend to decline in efficacy over months, however, they are not necessarily measuring a type of memory immunity, which is longer, for life. It means that you get sick, but not seriously or die. “

Regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, he mentioned that it is the most economical due to the ease of transport, that it can be mass-produced, and it can be combined with mRNA vaccines like Pfizer or Adenovirus 26 like Sputnik, and that revaccination increases neutralizing antibodies.

Rodrigo romero, general coordinator of the Mexican Association of Vaccination, took advantage of the space to recommend that to combat the misinformation that prevails in the population about vaccination, it is necessary to address the problem with individual interventions focused on parents and on improving confidence, as well as the skills of communication of health workers to respond to patients who hesitate to apply immunization, without neglecting interventions at the community level.

For his part, the doctor Carlos O’QuinnAstraZeneca’s medical manager, emphasized that in collaboration with the University of Oxford they managed to launch the Covid-19 vaccine in record time, as it is one of the most efficient measures against the virus.

He said that the “Vaccination programs in the world have managed to improve quality and life expectancy, eradicating smallpox, reducing the spread of infectious diseases, permanent and temporary disabilities, as well as infant mortality.”.

He also illustrated the three main methods for making a vaccine:

Using a whole virus or bacteria Use fragments that induce an immune system response Use only genetic material

“Previously the vaccine development process was very long, it could take from 0 to 15 years. Due to the urgency of the Sars-Cov 2 virus, the research phases were modified while maintaining quality in order to be able to combat the pandemic, thus reducing the time to 12-24 months. “

He ended up reinforcing the message that vaccines are the number one option to be able to fight the pandemic. We know that the majority of the population has comorbidities that cause immunity to not be as effective as expected, therefore, the AstraZeneca vaccine included long-acting monoclonal antibodies to reduce the risk of an inadequate response to immunization.

DZ