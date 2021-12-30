One of the FPS that emerged with the new millennium that we are really looking forward to making a damn official return is TimeSplitters. Luckily there two good news in this regard: after seeing how Koch Media acquired the rights to the saga in 2021, we learned that part of the original creators are working on a new TimeSplitters; and on the other hand there is the project for PC of a group of fans baptized as TimeSplitters Rewind.

Yes, we are going to have two games. And in the absence of seeing what the Free Radical Design one will be like, today we have to see how much progress this project of such a faithful community has advanced.

As can be seen in the video of almost ten minutes, those in charge give a complete review of each and every one of the facets of the game: special effects for the weapons along with their sound, the design of the scenarios or various modes multiplayer, like Vampire, Elimination, Virus or Thief. There is even a small gap for the campaign by showing three of the places where his story will take place, such as tombs in the middle of Egypt, a space station or Planet X, where I would love to see Derek Sherinian and the rest of his troop.

Much has happened since we got our hopes up when everything seemed to indicate that it would come out in 2017, but it is also true that a lot has improved its appearance since then … in the absence of polishing those textures for the scenarios. Not in vain they continue to seek to expand their team by incorporating more personnel to finish it off.

At least recently Xbox TimeSplitters 2 made backward compatible… And don’t forget that it can be played from Homefront: The Revolution.