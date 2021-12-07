Special edition! Mexican artists intervene in Uber Eats backpacks

Uber Eats and Casa Lamm launch the campaign ‘La Mochila de Todos’ To bring the work of Mexican artists to the streets, here are the original designs in the backpacks of the delivery men.

Through an Uber statement Eats And Casa Lamm announced their alliance and the ‘La Mochila para Todos’ campaign. “From the walls of the galleries to the streets: Uber Eats and Galería Casa Lamm transfer original designs by Mexican artists to backpacks of delivery partners “.

The well-known backpacks of the delivery partners of Uber Eats were intervened by the artists Ocote, Anís de la Torre and Cocolvú, with four original designs. The special edition of backpacks will be available throughout the Mexican Republic, with special prices for distribution partners of Uber Eats.

The campaign “Everyone’s backpack”; integrates a special edition of around two thousand backpacks with four unique and exclusive designs to portray the values ​​of the brand and Mexican culture, through the best of design.

An interesting detail is that the designs were chosen by the same delivery partners, who voted internally for their favorites from a series of proposals.

“The alliance between Uber Eats and Galería Casa Lamm was consolidated in order to publicize the work and creative talent that exists in Mexico. Together we create a space that offers new areas of opportunity for institutions to support these important artistic trades ”, he highlighted Mariana Chapa, Director of Visual Arts at Galería Casa Lamm.

The special edition of backpacks in partnership with Galería Casa Lamm is now available throughout the Mexican Republic and you can see the gallery on the page of bakpackfordelivery.com at this link. And it is for sale at a preferential cost of $ 280 pesos in Mexico for a limited time for delivery partners registered in the application of Uber Eats.

Meet the artists who intervened on Uber Eats backpacks

Ocote: artist who lives in CDMX, focuses on the plastic arts in general, produces murals, canvases, collage, engraving and drawing. In his works we see a fusion of pre-Hispanic Mexico with elements of contemporary and future culture, mainly in neon colors and inspired by Mexican crafts. Through his work he explores the problems that Mexican culture has faced for hundreds of years and how they manifest today.

Anís de la Torre: He bases his painting style on understanding the language and qualities of various materials and seeks to show the ability of a material to rebuild, revive and preserve itself, without focusing on a specific technique. In his work dynamics, subtlety, detail and experimentation with textures stand out. It tries to de-contextualize the elements and as a pictorial resource, it usually includes texts arranged as images. Organic elements are vital to your work, as they represent your interest and concern for the environment.

Cocolvú: artist born in CDMX, makes digital illustrations, murals, drawings and notes. He is a great admirer of Mexican culture, for this reason he participates in its cultural and iconographic preservation by translating his thoughts into something original and interesting. For several years, Cocolvú has devoted himself fully to art and illustration. He has collaborated with brands such as Nike, Grupo Vasconia, Converse, Disney, Vans, Amnesty International, Perrier, Revlon, Microsoft, Nestlé, Dell, Virgin, Grupo Modelo, Instagram, Facebook, Crayola, Danone, Ford, Nivea and Bic, among others. .