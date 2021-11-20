The Christmas is the time of reunions and meetings par excellence, both with family and with our friends. Not in vain we all have the mythical “come home for christmas“in mind whenever these dates arrive. And the table is the place around which all these celebrations revolve: endless appetizers, family meals, business dinners …

If we are one of those who put our house for all the saraos, we better be prepared and have it ready from now on. Both in the field of decoration and, of course, on the table. So today we have set out to focus exclusively on the tableware, an element that shares the limelight with the food itself on the table.

And we have searched Models low cost for these holidays in Aliexpress, since we are at that critical point in which if we order now, we will have plenty of it for December and Christmas in general. The good thing about this type of game is that we can buy them to measure, depending on the people we usually have at home or the number of diners we want to be prepared for:





What we like most about those plates and bowls is their uneven finish, which turns a traditional white tableware into a much more special one. Besides golden details. The plate + bowl set is available from 10.56 euros.

Irregular white ceramic tableware





Following with white dinnerware with gold details we have these, also made of ceramic, with three types of plates and four different bowls that they are sold separately. We can find it from 9.90 euros.

Tableware with golden details





What we like the most about this tableware is that we can buy it in both colors, black and white, and go combining in a different way in each diner. They are purchased individually and are available from 14.42 euros.

Black and white tableware





If we are looking for something more traditional with more classic prints but with a touch of color, this model is perfect. They are sold separately and are available from 15.32 euros.





Returning to the classic colors we have this model in Gray, with gold details and a vintage finish that will surprise our guests. It is sold separately and is available from 7.80 euros.





