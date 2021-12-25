In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

There is a gadget from Amazon that allows you to kill two birds with one stone and which is perfect if you have an old and slow TV.

Amazon sells several smart speakers with Alexa, some of them at really low prices, although what if there was one that was more than just a speaker? This is precisely what happens with your Fire TV Cube.

This model is actually a media player in the style of the Fire TV Stick, but not only: it also works as an Echo smart speaker when the TV is off, and it has now dropped in price to just 84.99 euros on Amazon.

It is the most powerful of all Fire TV, so it will give a great leap in quality to your television in every way, such as quick menus and a neat interface that is significantly better than that of most television manufacturers.



Amazon’s most advanced streaming media player with voice control with Alexa and support for Ultra HD 4K video.

Let’s say that if you have a TV with a few years on top that begins to have problems, either performance or storage, this is a good solution to continue using it without problems.

As it integrates Alexa as a virtual assistant, you can ask, for example, to raise or lower the volume or put another series on you, in addition to setting timers or requesting information, and even making calls via Drop In to other smart speakers with Alexa.

It is true that its price is somewhat higher than that of, for example, the Echo Dot, which it barely reaches 20 eurosAlthough it offers better sound quality for playing music and also covers the functions of a media player, so all are advantages.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

As always or almost always on Amazon, shipping is totally free to any part of Spain, whether or not you are a Prime user, although if you also give sign up for the free trial Before completing the order, it will arrive home much faster, in just one day.

It is one of the key benefits of Amazon Prime, which also gives you access to the entire catalog of series and movies from Prime Video.