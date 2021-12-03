Spartacus, this would be the Xbox Game Pass for PlayStation

Sony is preparing its response to Xbox Game Pass

In Bloomberg they have been able to access a series of very privileged information related to the future launch of a new service that should see the light in the first half of 2022. With the internal name of Spartacus, PlayStation would unify the services of PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to simplify everything for its users, adding, obviously, more content with which to attract more public.

What will you offer?

At the moment the information is not completely complete, but it is said that there will be 3 different modalities with which users can choose depending on the content they would be interested in receiving. These are the three levels that have been discussed so far: