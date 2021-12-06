

12/05/2021 On at 20:43 CET



More than sparks are jumping between Verstappen and Hamilton in the closing laps of the Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Prix. First both drivers have ‘touched’, when the Dutch, to prevent the English from overtaking him, has lengthened the braking, forcing the Mercedes to have to go outside. After the incident, the FIA ​​has considered that Verstappen should give the first position to Hamilton.

But the Dutchman has ‘sold’ leading the race too expensive. On one of the straights of the circuit, Verstappen stopped his car almost dry and caused Hamilton to damage his front end. Later, after all these incidents and reluctantly, the RedBull rider has finally decided to give up first place.

The English did not believe what he was experiencing: “This boy is crazy”, he assured his team by radio. With all the commotion, the FIA ​​has decided to sanction Verstappen with five seconds. Crazy.