Wouter Draijer and Victor Gardrinier, founders of the Company Solarly, they received juicy financing from Investment Companies such as: Global Founders Capital (investors in Facebook, Slack, Revolut), Soma Capital (Cruise, Rappi) and business angels related to sustainability, This was announced on its web portal PV Magazine this November 3, 2021.

Solarmente is a Spanish company that was created and founded in May of last year, project that is based on sharing clean energy surplus among neighbors of a community through Blockchain technology.

The company won the Hackathon Blockchain de las Rozas award in July 2021, becoming one of the 7 Spanish companies that will be in the acceleration program of Y Combinator (YC) of Silicon Valley.

The investment will go to R&D (which is responsible for scientific research and technological development), so that the expansion of the Spanish startup has a greater presence throughout the Spanish national territory.

The founders of solarmente say “they are grateful for such an important investment and that they have decided to trust them, although they know that they have a very long way to go as they have to attract homeowners who want to produce their own energy.”

“The goal of the company would be to create a community of 100,000 homes with zero emissions in Spain in the next 5 years to fight against climate change” Wouter Draijer commented.

Keep reading: