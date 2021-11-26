The token of the Spanish startup Trazable has been sold in record time during a private phase held on November 23, according to data released by the company exclusively to Cointelegraph Español.

The TRZ token has as its first objective to intertwine both food companies and their consumers in a transparent and secure way for users who use the token.

The Valencian company that is an innovator in the traceability of the food industry, launched its token with blockchain technology in order to bring the community closer together, initiatives that seek to promote safety and traceability control in the food industry.

The project was launched by Pablo Rodrgrigos and Lucas Salinas in 2018, and in less than a week investors managed to buy the available offer of the native token TRZ during this first private sale round.

Traceable ensures that with blockchain technology in the food sector, security in terms of data, control, trust and the quality of the products that the consumer acquires in the food chains is guaranteed.

Trazable has become one of the leading platforms in Spain for the management of food traceability, taking into account that the main public bodies require greater transparency in supply chains in order to have greater control over the traceability of the sector.

Regarding the success of his first private sale, Lucas Salinas, CTO of Trazable highlighted that:

“It is an appointment that investors must put on their agendas if they want to be among the first to be part of the project, since the sale will be limited to 75,000,000 Tokens. Seeing the initial triumph of TRZ, we predict that it will also be a success during the following phases ”.

